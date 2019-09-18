Appeal after boy (12) has phone stolen from Peterborough Sainsbury’s store

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak with in connection with the theft of a mobile phone in Sainsbury’s.

The victim, a 12-year-old boy, was using the self-service checkouts at the supermarket in the Bretton Centre at about 6.15pm on Friday, September 6, when he left his phone behind.

The man police would like to speak to

He returned to the store a short while later once he had realised he had left his phone at the checkout, only to find it had gone.

Officers would like to speak with the man in the CCTV images in connection with the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/64253/19 or call 101.