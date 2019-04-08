Appeal after biker in Peterborough seen carrying knife

Police are appealing for information after a biker was seen carrying a knife in Gordon Avenue, Woodston, yesterday evening (Sunday, April 7).

Police were called at 10.07pm to reports of four men riding motorbikes with no number plates.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

One of the men was also seen carrying a knife. All of the vehicles had left the area and the caller did not know where they had gone.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting incident 499 of April 7 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.