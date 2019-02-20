Appeal after bicycle stolen from Huntingdon Station

British Transport Police have released CCTV images following a bicycle theft at Huntingdon Station.

The incident is reported to have happened at 8.20am on Tuesday, January 15.

The man police wish to speak to

The theft has been linked to five other offences of bicycle theft that have occurred at Huntingdon Station in January.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help their ongoing investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man, or who has more information about the incident, is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 1900004824.