Police are looking to speak to the men pictured who may have information about a theft in Spalding.

At around 2pm on Thursday, June 6, two men stole four packets of baby milk and biscuits, worth a combined £60, from the Superdrug store in Hall Place.

The men Lincolnshire Police wish to speak to

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting Incident 260 of June 8.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.