Appeal after A16 crash leaves person seriously hurt in hospital

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash between a Ford Focus and HGV on the A16 at Cowbit.

The crash was this morning, with police called at 6am to the A16 between the Applegreen roundabout and Cowbit roundabout.

Police at the scene of the crash on the A16. Photo: Terry Harris

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed throughout the morning and lunchtime before reopening.

Police said four vehicles were involved in the incident but only two directly collided.

Officers are particularly interested in seeing dash cam footage of the incident.

Anyone who can help Lincolnshire Police is asked to call 101 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 38 of June 19.

