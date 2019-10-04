Appeal after £500 worth of cosmetics stolen from Superdrug

Police are looking to speak to the people pictured in relation to two thefts from Superdrug.

On Thursday, September 26 a large quantity of cosmetics were stolen from a branch in Broad Street, March.

The people police wish to speak to

Then a similar theft happened on September 29 in Horsefair Shopping Centre, Wisbech.

In total, cosmetics worth more than £500 were taken.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/69538/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.