Police are appealing for witnesses after 5,000 litres of red diesel was stolen from a farm in Bourne.

The theft took place in North Fen, Morton, sometime between 6.30pm on Monday and 9am on Tuesday.

Police news

Red diesel is used in off-road vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting crime number 19000566943, or email us at force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk.