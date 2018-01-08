Another two handbags stolen from supermarket car parks in Peterborough

Another two handbags have been stolen from supermarket car parks in Peterborough.

Police have previously warned shoppers to be vigilant after thefts at Serpentine Green car park and Asda at Rivergate car park on the afternoon of Wednesday, January 3.

Police have now confirmed that last Saturday (January 6) at 4pm from Aldi in Bretton, and the following day at 1.45pm from Sainsbury’s in Bretton, handbags were stolen from vehicles while the owners were returning their trolley to the trolley bays.

RELATED

Police warning after two bag thefts at supermarket car parks in Peterborough