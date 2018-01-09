Another parking meter stolen in Peterborough

Another Peterborough parking meter has been chopped off and stolen by thieves.

Peterborough City Council said it was made aware last Friday morning that the machine in City Road, near the passport office, had been taken.

The theft comes after police revealed they are investigating a series of stolen parking meters in the city, with 12 thefts or attempted thefts in Peterborough in little over a month.

Thieves have previously taken machines at Waitrose in Mayor’s Walk and Asda at Rivergate, as well as at other locations in the city.

Police believe two men armed with cutting equipment, and often wearing masks, are behind the thefts.

