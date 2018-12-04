Anger after youths damage equipment at Peterborough play park

Youths were seen damaging equipment at a Peterborough play park before running off after being spotted by a city councillor.

Cllr Chris Harper, Conservative member for Stanground South, called the police after witnessing the vandalism of the Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) in Park Farm Way yesterday evening.

He wrote on his Facebook page: “Well after having such a great week working with the community, tonight we come back down to earth with a bang.

“On my way back from a school governors meeting this evening I heard someone whacking the hell out of the Park Farm playpark MUGA but unfortunately, and luckily for them, the two youths responsible spotted me and shot off up through the cut.

“As you can see, they’ve damaged the top of the muga and ‘spat’ all down the slide. How very big of them?

“The police are aware and I’ll have the council check the muga out tomorrow.

“Anyone know of a local lad that might have been in the park around 7:30pm this evening and rides a bright orange cycle? If so, I’d appreciate a call or private message in confidence.

“Just stupid.”

Cambridgeshire police said it received a call about the damage at around 7.20pm yesterday evening, but that it involved three youths.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.