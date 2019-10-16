Alan Wood murder: Mum’s heartfelt plea to find brutal killer of loved son

Alan Wood’s mum said she did not want to ‘go to her grave’ without knowing why her beloved son was tortured and killed.

Alan’s mother, Maureen Wood has thought about what happened to the 50-year-old supermarket worker every day for the past decade, and has made the emotional plea for someone to come forward to help bring his killers to justice.

Alan's mum, Maureen, and sister Sylvia

Maureen said: “I have tried to get on with my life but the last 10 years have been really difficult, losing such a loved son and not knowing why it happened or who was responsible.

“There is not a day that goes by without me thinking of Alan and why someone would have done this to such an innocent man. I don’t want to go to my grave without knowing why it happened.

“I appreciate that people have heard this before, but if there is anyone out there who has any information that can help the police identify the murderer and in doing so provide me with some closure before I have to leave this world, then please, please get in touch with the police.”

Alan’s sister, Sylvia Allet, said she would never come to terms with what had happened.

Alan Wood

She said: “I don’t think we will ever come to terms with what happened or why Alan was targeted in such a way. He was a genuine good guy and although he did not have a great deal of money or valuables, if someone was so desperate for help he would have given them what he had. There was no reason for him to have been treated as he was.”

Alan’s social life centered around visiting The Willoughby Arms public house in nearby Little Bytham, where he could often be found sitting at the bar with a pint and a packet of peanuts, reading a newspaper and chatting to his friends.

He had a passion for photography, preferring ‘old fashioned’ cameras to new digital technology.

His other passion in life was motorbikes, his favourite being a black Triumph Speed Triple which he had for several years.

He had worked at the Sainsbury’s in Bourne for three years, and was a well liked, popular member of the team. He also ran a small gardening business.

Alan was married to Joanne Wood for 17 years and although they separated in 2003, they remained on good terms.

Police said Alan had no criminal record, and no known enemies.

Anyone with information about Alan’s murder is urged to contact Lincolnshire police on 101, online at www.lincs.police.uk/news-campaigns/alan-wood-murder/ or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.