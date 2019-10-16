Alan Wood murder: Detective makes new appeal to solve ‘one of our most disturbing unsolved crimes’ 10 years after man tortured and killed

Ten years after a supermarket worker was tied up, tortured and brutally murdered, the victim’s mum has made a heartfelt plea to find his killers.

Alan Wood was last seen alive on October 21 2009 when he left his local pub, the Willoughby Arms - but three days later his bloodied body was found in his living room at his home in Edenham Road, Lound, near Bourne by a friend and work colleague, who was concerned he had not showed up for his shift.

Alan Wood

Alan’s wrists and ankles had been bound together with tape, and he had been the victim of a sustained attack, including being stabbed in the head multiple times. It is believed he was stabbed as the killers tortured him to get his Personal Identification Number (PIN)

His throat was slit, and there was a deep wound to the back of his neck, caused after his death, which police believe shows his murderer had tried to decapitate him.

The savage killers fled with Alan’s bank card and PIN - which they used later to withdraw cash.

While police managed to retrieve DNA from the scene which is believed to be from someone involved in this murder, there have been no matches to anyone on the system, despite checks being made across the globe.

Senior Investigating Officer Martin Holvey

Today, Alan’s family have made an emotional plea for Alan’s killers to be brought to justice, while detectives have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Alan’s employers, Sainsbury’s have also offered a £40,000 for information which leads to the murderer’s capture.

Senior Investigating Officer Martin Holvey said: “On October 21 2009, Alan Wood said goodbye to his friends in his local pub in Castle Bytham to return home to his property in Edenham Road, Lound which is a small hamlet near the town of Bourne in Lincolnshire.

“Nobody knew Alan would become the victim of an unsolved murder, receiving horrendous injuries in what we believe was a totally unprovoked attack.

The Willoughby Arms, where Alan was last seen alive

“That murder which was ten years ago still remains undetected and Lincolnshire Police are determined to bring the offenders to justice for Alan’s family.”

He said: “Three days after Alan was last seen, a friend and neighbour discovered his body.He had been brutally murdered, his wrists and ankles bound and he had clearly been tortured.” SIO Holvey said one theory police were working on was that the killer(s) had since fled the. Police appeals in Albanian, Lithuanian and Polish have been issued over the past ten years. He said: “The motive for his murder appears to be for financial gain as his bank cards were stolen and a small amount of cash was withdrawn from his account by those who we believe murdered him.

“A substantial reward of £40,000 is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

“Forensic investigators did recover DNA from the scene which is believed to be from someone involved in this murder.

”The male DNA profile continues to be checked with databases throughout the world but currently we don’t have a match.

“Forensic technology has advanced considerably since the murder, and we are now in the process of applying new forensic methods to the exhibits recovered in the investigation.

“We hope this assists us in identifying any other persons involved in the murder.

“We never close an unresolved murder investigation and this is one of our force’s most serious and disturbing unsolved crimes.

“This must be tormenting someone’s conscience and it’s quite possible that others have information that could bring those responsible to justice.

“It may have been that the person or persons responsible were visiting our country and are no longer here. “It will be relatively simple to establish a persons involvement or lack of involvement in the crime and allow us to bring closure to Alan’s family.”

Anyone with information about Alan’s murder is urged to contact Lincolnshire police on 101, online at www.lincs.police.uk/news-campaigns/alan-wood-murder/ or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.