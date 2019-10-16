Alan Wood murder: CCTV footage and DNA evidence could be key to solving disturbing torture case

While detectives have been unable to find Alan’s killer in the ten year’s since the brutal and disturbing crime, they have gathered plenty of evidence to help their investigation.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said one of the murderers injured himself during the incident, leaving blood at the scene.

CCTV image of a man police want to trace in connection with the murder

While the blood has been analysed, and compared with records across the globe, no match has yet been found.

The analysis shows the blood came from a man.

Detectives also found suspect footprints at the scene that match Converse trainers. Officers worked with Converse to identify the style of trainer.

An e-fit of the murder suspect

They were able to narrow it down to two models, which was largely sold in Europe and North America at the time.

In the two days following the murder, Alan’s card was used at cash machines in Stamford and Bourne.

Officers trawled thousands of hours of CCTV footage to reveal images of a man detectives wish to speak to about the offence.

CCTV image of a man police want to trace in connection with the murder

A police spokesman said: “The person appears to be 5ft 9in to 5ft 11in tall , dressed in a “smart casual” manner and from the CCTV images they appear to be wearing a distinctive striped scarf. The person has an unusual walk and experts outside of the force have analysed CCTV footage and come to the conclusion that he limps due to his right leg being slightly longer than his left leg. The offender may also have been injured after the crime as blood was found at the scene. That injury could be to their hand.”

A witness at one of the cash points also helped put together an e-fit of the suspect.

Anyone with information about Alan’s murder is urged to contact Lincolnshire police on 101, online at www.lincs.police.uk/news-campaigns/alan-wood-murder/ or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

CCTV image of a man police want to trace in connection with the murder

A footprint matching the sole of a shoe matching this description was left at the scene