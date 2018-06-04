Air ambulance called to Peterborough after man suffers ‘stabbing injury’

A man suffered what is believed to be a stabbing injury on Saturday.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Eastfield Road at around 6.45pm following reports of violence.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was also seen landing in Central Park after being called to the incident.

The man suffered a leg injury, but it is not clear how severe the injury is.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 6.45pm on Saturday, June 2 to reports of a patient with an alleged stab injury in Eastfield Road, Eastfield, Peterborough.

“An ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance attended and treated a man, believed to be in his 30s, who was conscious and breathing, for a leg injury.

“He was taken to hospital by land ambulance.

“The seriousness of his injury and his condition are unknown.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 6.55pm to reports of violence in Eastfield Road, Peterborough.

“A man was found with a leg injury and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital.”