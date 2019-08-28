Adults ‘assaulting children in Whittlesey’ in response to anti-social behaviour

Adults are allegedly assaulting children in Whittlesey in response to acts of anti-social behaviour, police have claimed.

A Cambridgeshire police Facebook post said the allegations will be investigated after stating there was information to suggest that “people are taking matters into their own hands”.

The post also said officers covering the Whittlesey area have identified young people carrying out anti-social behaviour in the town and had put in place Acceptable Behaviour Contracts (ABCs) - voluntary agreements between the youngster and the authorities.

Police said: “These contracts serve to educate the young person and steer them away from activities that impact negatively on your community. We will be monitoring the progress of these individuals and acting on any breaches robustly.

“If you witness, or are a victim of ASB, please report it via 101 or our online reporting tool www.cambs.police.uk/report.”