'Abhorrent' man repeatedly raped woman at knifepoint 'to ensure she met his disturbing demands'

A man who repeatedly raped a woman at knifepoint has been jailed for 10 years.

Dariusz Giemza, 38, forced his victim to have sex with him on several occasions, and held a sharp kitchen knife to her throat to ensure she met his disturbing demands.

In addition to the abhorrent acts of rape, Giemza physically assaulted his victim, sometimes leaving her unconscious as a result of the attacks.

Giemza, of Wisbech, was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday March 2 after being found guilty of rape.

Detective Inspector Kate Anderson, from the Rape Investigation Team, said: “I would like to recognise the survivor in this horrific case for her bravery in coming forward and speaking to the police about what happened to her. As a result of her courage in coming forward, and the hard work of officers, they have collectively ensured that Giemza was brought to justice.

The recent #metoo campaign highlighted what I have long suspected: that many sexual offences crimes go unreported. I would like to encourage more people to come forward and to report to the police.

We hope that this sentence delivers a clear message that sexual offences are a priority for the police, and we will continue to do all that we can to support survivors of serious sexual offences.”