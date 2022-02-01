A murderer, a paedophile and a cannabis farmer - the faces of criminals jailed in Peterborough in January

This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed such serious offences that Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public. Mug shots were also not available for some offenders.
Ahsan Mahmood, 50, of Southlands Avenue, Peterborough, jailed for 11 and a half years for drug offences
Photo: Midlands
Bradley Plavecz, 21, of Arkwright Way in Gunthorpe was given a life sentence to serve a minimum of 22 years after being found guilty of murder
Photo: Midlands
Raymond Baxter, 59 of Clarendon Place, Dover was jailed for eight years and six months after being convicted of seven counts of indecently assaulting a girl under 14, three counts of making indecent images of children and one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image
Photo: Midlands
Robin Carter (50), of Belvoir Crescent, Newark was jailed for seven years after pleading guilty to attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle with intent and having an article with a blade or point.
Photo: Midlands