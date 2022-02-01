Jailed in January: Some of the faces of criminals jailed in and around Peterborough last month

A murderer, a paedophile and a cannabis farmer - the faces of criminals jailed in Peterborough in January

A murder, a paedophile and a cannabis farmer were just three of the criminals jailed for offences committed in and around Peterborough in January.

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 4:59 am

This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed such serious offences that Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public. Mug shots were also not available for some offenders.

Ahsan Mahmood, 50, of Southlands Avenue, Peterborough, jailed for 11 and a half years for drug offences

Bradley Plavecz, 21, of Arkwright Way in Gunthorpe was given a life sentence to serve a minimum of 22 years after being found guilty of murder

Raymond Baxter, 59 of Clarendon Place, Dover was jailed for eight years and six months after being convicted of seven counts of indecently assaulting a girl under 14, three counts of making indecent images of children and one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image

Robin Carter (50), of Belvoir Crescent, Newark was jailed for seven years after pleading guilty to attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle with intent and having an article with a blade or point.

