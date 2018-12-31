‘A big piece of our family is missing’ says mum in tribute to Cambridgeshire ‘murder victim’

The mother of a woman allegedly murdered in Cambridgeshire says a big piece of the family is missing following her death.

Mother of two Marissa Aldrich (29) from St Neots was found in Loves Way, St Neots, at about 2.30am on Saturday (December 22). She was pronounced dead at about 4.30am having drowned.

Marissa Aldrich

Robert McWhir (25) of Potton Road in St Neots has been charged with her murder.

Marissa’s mum Gemma has released the following statement about her daughter.

She said: “Marissa was a mum, daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece. She was always loving and caring to her children.

“Marissa was known to others as Rissa, a fantastic friend who would always go the extra mile to help in any way she could.

“Whatever walk of life you came from my daughter would always befriend you.

“A big piece of our family is missing and I hope justice is done.”

