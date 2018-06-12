82 fatal crashes and thousands of arrests by police team in past 12 months

Arresting thousands of people, seizing drugs and weapons and investigating 82 fatal collisions are just some of the highlights our region's Joint Protective Services police teams in the last year.

The Joint Protective Services team covers Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Constabularies.

One of the serious incidents attended by Cambridgeshire Police near Peterborough within the last year

ACC Paul Fullwood who is in charge of Joint Protective Services said: “The nine specialist teams who work within Joint Protective Services are, on a daily basis, providing the highest levels of specialist policing services to the three counties.

"I am proud of them and proud to serve in this role alongside colleagues in the three forces to make our counties even safer. Protecting the public, keeping people safe and supporting victims and their families truly is at the heart of what we do and will continue to do.”

The units under the JPS Command are:

• Armed Policing Unit

• Civil Contingencies Unit

• Camera Tickets and Collisions

• Dog Unit

• Forensic Collision Investigation Unit

• Operational Planning and Support Unit

• Road Policing Unit

• Major Crime Unit

• Scientific Services Unit

ACC Fullwood continued: “As I am sure you will understand, policing can be hard for so many reasons and my staff face some truly challenging times. In the last year our policing units have risen to the challenge during the periods where the terrorism threat level went to critical.

“As you will see from the video, members of the public have described our staff as professional, dedicated, compassionate and caring amongst other things.

"This is so very true and I would like to thank each and every one of them for the contribution they make to our communities. I would also like to thank their families for the support they give, without which, the job would be even harder.”