£50,000 worth of equestrian tack equipment and tack stolen from Cambridgeshire centre

Police are appealing for information after around £50,000 of equestrian gear was stolen from an address in Papworth.

The burglary happened at around 8.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, February 5) in St Ives Road.

Police news

Among the items stolen was a quad bike, saddles and equestrian gear, which were taken from an outbuilding. There was also significant damage to the victim’s electric gates.

DC Colin Norden said: “We are keen to hear from anyone with information about this burglary or who thinks they may have been offered the stolen items.”

Anyone with any information should contact the police on 101, quoting reference CC-05022019-0459.

Alternatively you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.