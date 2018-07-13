30 years in prison for vile child rapist from Peterborough

Have your say

A vile child rapist from Peterborough has today been jailed for 30 years.

Paul Chisnall (36) of Pyhill in Bretton received the extended sentence for committing 30 sexual offences against six children, including raping girls as young as six.

Paul Chisnall

He also received a sentence of eight years on extended licence once he is released from prison.

Chisnall was jailed at Cambridge Crown Court this afternoon. He had previously been found guilty of all charges during a four week trial at the same court.

He was first arrested in May last year after police received information about the historical sexual abuse of two of the children, who were girls.

The full list of charges are:

Five counts of rape

· Seven counts of rape of a child under 13

· Five counts of indecent assault

· One count of assault by penetration

· Three counts of sexual assault of a child under 13

· Two counts of indecency with a child

· Three counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity

· Three counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration

· One count of taking indecent images of a child

For information and advice about child abuse, including sexual abuse, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/childprotection.

More to follow.