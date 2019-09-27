£2k stolen after pensioner has purse taken in Aldi

Officers investigating a theft in Wisbech have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

At about noon on September 9 the victim, a woman in her 70s, was shopping in Aldi in Sandyland when her purse was stolen. Two bank cards were later used to withdraw £2,000 in cash.

PC Lorna Yaxley said: “This incident has had a significant impact on the victim, leaving her feeling anxious and vulnerable.

“I’d urge anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV, or has information about this incident, to contact us.”

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or has information, should call police on 101 quoting 35/64503/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.