18-year-old man killed in fight in Cambridgeshire named by police - murder investigation continues

An 18-year-old who died after suffering a serious injury in a fight in Cambridgeshire yesterday has been named by police.

Benyamin Hussain, 18, of Hagden Lane, Watford, Hertfordshire, was assaulted outside the Grand Arcade entrance, in St Andrews Street, Cambridge in the early hours of yesterday, Thursday November 15.

Police news

Two men were arrested following the launch of a murder investigation by Cambridgeshire Police.

A 23-year-old man from North London, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on conditional bail until December 11.

A 20-year-old man from Cambridge who was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm has been released under investigation.

A post mortem examination is due to take place this afternoon at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.