160 tonne straw blaze in Yaxley started deliberately

A blaze involving 160 tonnes of straw was started deliberately, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Crews from Yaxley and Stanground were called on Sunday at 10.34pm to the fire in Holme Road, Yaxley.

The straw was well alight on peat ground and firefighters monitored it as they let it burn out.

The crews did not return to their stations until shortly after 3am.

Anyone with information about the fire should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.