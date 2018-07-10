16-year-old youth stabbed boy (15) in self defence at Peterborough park, court told

A 16-year-old boy stabbed another youth in a Peterborough park as he feared for his own safety, a court has been told.

The teenage youth has told Peterborough Crown Court he accepts he used a knife on the 15-year-old in Fulbridge Park in December last year - but a jury has heard he said he did it in self defence.

The 16-year-old - who cannot be named for legal reasons - and Mark Makundi (18) both deny attempted murder and wounding with intent. Makundi also denies possession of a blade.

The 15-year-old boy suffered two wounds in the incident, one large one to his chest which saw him fighting for his life after a lung was damaged.

The court has previously heard how the incident started when the 15-year-old shouted at Makundi and a female friend he was walking.

It is said the 15-year-old said Makundi and his friend were 'in the wrong area' as they walked past the park - and following a short altercation, Makundi, the girl and the 16-year-old went to the park where the stabbing happened.

Scott Ivill, defending the 16-year-old said the 15-year-old - who also cannot be named - had been the aggressor in the incident.

In his closing speech, he told the jury: "The defendant is 16-years-old - he is in reality, and in the eyes of the law, a child.

"He was in the habit of carrying a knife for his own protection. He has pleaded guilty to carrying the knife - he had pleaded guilty to what he is guilty of.

"He said he used the knife for self protection , and he says he felt he had no alternative, as the other boy also had a knife. If that is right, and the circumstances had been it is the 16-year-old who had been stabbed, the 15-year-old might have been in the dock now.

"You (the jury) have to ask yourself 'was the 15-year-old acting in an aggressive manner' - you may think there is plenty of evidence that he was. "

Jonathan Ray, defending Makundi said: "Mark did not have a knife.

"The 15-year-old is the aggressor wanting the fight.

"There is only one stabber."

David Matthew, prosecuting, told the court Makundi had been the leader of the two defendants, and had been carrying a knife.

Mr Matthew added the 16-year-old's actions were not self defence.

He said: "What does anyone mean to do if they stab a knife into someone's chest? He did it twice."

Makundi, of Cissbury, Peterborough, and the 16-year-old deny the charges against them.

The trial continues.