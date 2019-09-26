16 month sentence for man found with large dagger in his trousers

A man found with a dagger in his trousers has been sentenced.

Reis Treby of Oxford Way, Cambridge, was wanted by police in connection with a harassment incident when an anonymous member of the public called to offer his whereabouts on August 10.

Officers found the 20-year-old at the Mill Pond where he was arrested and a large dagger was found in his trousers.

At Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on August 12 he pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place and on Tuesday at Cambridge Crown Court he was sentenced to 16 months detention in a young offenders’ institute.

Detective Constable Kayleigh Fillary said: “People like Treby carry knives without understanding the real consequences of using them, the devastation they can cause to those who are seriously injured or fatally wounded, nor the impact on the families who have lost loved ones.

“Carrying a knife or weapon in a public place is taken extremely seriously by police and the courts, as this sentence demonstrates.”