Martyna Ogonowska

15 of the most serious criminals jailed in the Peterborough area in 2019

Murderers, rapists, paedophiles and other serious criminals have been jailed in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire in 2019.

Below are 15 of the most dangerous offenders who were locked up over the past year.

1. Tommy Whitmore

Jailed for eight years and four months for causing death by dangerous driving after killing three people on the Frank Perkins Parkway after consuming drink and drugs
2. Samiullah Abdulkhel

Sentenced to five years in a young offenders institute after stabbing his house mate multiple times in Padholme Road
3. Stephen Leonard

Child killer Stephen Leonard - previously known as Stephen Chafer - of St Michael's Gate was given a minimum term of 17 years for the attempted murder of a woman in a row over a garden rake
4. Sam Vinden

Jailed for 12 years for smashing a woman's teeth in a brutal crowbar attack in Farcet
