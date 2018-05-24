13-year-old praised by police for calm response to aggravated burglary in Deeping St James

A 13-year-old has been praised by police for his calm response to an aggravated burglary in Deeping St James.

Three men had forced their way into a property last night (Wednesday, May 23) and took money.

Lincolnshire Police were called about the incident at 10.53pm.

After the call the force’s control room tweeted: “Just taken a 999 call from THE most amazing 13yr old!! Dealt with an emergency situation better than some adults would!! Fabulous job! #soproud Sam.

“I was just doing my job! But it was made so much easier by this young man being so calm! I really hope his parents are proud because I am!! Sam.”

Asked for more information about the incident, a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “This investigation is at an early stage and so all enquiries are still underway.

Police news

“If anyone saw anything suspicious, including any suspicious vehicles, in the area of Deeping St James in the last seven days, can they please contact us on 101 quoting incident 422 of May 23.”