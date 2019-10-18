12 arrested in Peterborough as Class A drugs, cash and weapons seized by police tackling county lines dealing

Class A drugs, cash and weapons have been removed from the streets of Peterborough and Cambridgeshire following a week of action to tackle county lines drug dealing in the area.

Seventeen arrests were made in Peterborough and Cambridge as part of the crackdown this month which also saw 872 individual wraps of drugs seized.

Drugs and a knife seized by police during the week of action

DCI Alan Page, from the Intelligence and Specialist Crime Department, said: “County lines refers to the dedicated mobile phones, or ‘lines’, used by criminals to deal drugs originating from bigger cities such as London to other towns and cities in the UK.

“Nationally we are seeing this become more of an issue, with serious street based violence on the increase often being related to drugs. This week of action is just part of the force’s response to tackling county lines.

“We see time and time again young individuals getting drawn into being street level drug dealers. The reality of becoming involved in such a lifestyle often involves exploitation, abuse and high levels of violence sometimes with deadly consequences.

“The only way we can effectively tackle the issue is through a whole systems approach, working with partner agencies such as public health and social care to prevent exploitation in the first instance.”

Proactive activity was carried out by local policing teams, including intelligence-led patrols, stop-searches and warrants.

This resulted in about £10,000 worth of crack cocaine, heroin, cocaine and cannabis being seized, as well as two knives and £15,206 in cash.

If you suspect someone is involved in drug dealing, you can report it online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101.

Always dial 999 in an emergency or if a crime is in action.

You can also report anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111.

Peterborough arrests:

. Mahmoud Shrara, 20, Eastfield Road, Peterborough, was arrested in Martin’s Street, Peterborough, on 3 October and has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. Remanded for trial at Peterborough Crown Court on 1 November.

. A 19-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested in Martin’s Street, Peterborough, on 3 October on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. He has been released under investigation.

. A 32-year-old man from Huntingdon was arrested in Manor House Street, Peterborough, on 3 October on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. He has been released under investigation.

. A 22-year-old woman from Peterborough was arrested in Park Road, Peterborough, on 3 October, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. She has been released under investigation.

. A 19-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested in Broadway, Peterborough, on 7 October on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He has been released under investigation.

. A 21-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested in Broadway, Peterborough, on 7 October on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. He has been released under investigation.

. A 46-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested in Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough, on 7 October on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs. He has been released under investigation.

. A 23-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested in Cobden Avenue, Peterborough, on 8 October on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. He has been released under investigation.

. A 19-year-old man from London was arrested in Viersen Platz, Peterborough, on 9 October on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He has been released under investigation.

. Motwkil Esmail, 18, of Clarence Road, Peterborough, was arrested in Central Park, Peterborough, on 9 October and has been charged with possession with intent to supply class B drugs. He has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 24 October.

. Rashid Harif, 21, of no fixed address, was arrested in Cavendish Street, Peterborough, on 10 October and has been charged with possession of a class B drug. He has been remanded to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 19 October.

. A 17-year-old boy from Peterborough was stopped and searched in Hanbury, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough on 10 October. He was initially arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place but was subsequently de-arrested and attended Thorpe Wood Police Station for a voluntary interview. A file is currently being prepared for the CPS.