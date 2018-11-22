11 arrested as illegal immigrants are discovered in lorry in Peterborough

Police have arrested 11 people this afternoon after discovering illegal immigrants in the back of a lorry.

Police were called at 3.14pm today, Thursday November 22, to reports of illegal immigrants travelling in the rear of a HGV on the A14 near Godmanchester.

Officers located and pulled the vehicle over at the IKEA distribution centre in Fletton Avenue, Peterborough.

11 people have been taken into custody.

Further details of the people in custody are not available at this moment in time.

