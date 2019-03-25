£100k of cannabis seized and teen arrested after Peterborough raid Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Police seized 197 cannabis plants worth an estimated £100,000 to £150,000 at a property in Hampton Vale. The raid was carried out at around 7.50am today (Monday, March 25) in Eagle Way. Police carrying out their raid. Photo: Cambridgeshire police A 19-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis. He remains in custody. Peterborough man in court charged with making explosive devices