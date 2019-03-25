£100k of cannabis seized and teen arrested after Peterborough raid

Police seized 197 cannabis plants worth an estimated £100,000 to £150,000 at a property in Hampton Vale.

The raid was carried out at around 7.50am today (Monday, March 25) in Eagle Way.

Police carrying out their raid. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

A 19-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis. He remains in custody.