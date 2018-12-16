£1.5 million boost to help domestic abuse victims

Domestic abuse survivors in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire will be given an extra boost to help rebuild their lives following a £1.5 million grant.

More than 1,000 domestic abuse victims will be supported thanks to a £700,000 Government grant for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence (DASV) Partnership have also secured £900,000 from a Home Office Fund to support children who have experienced or witnessed domestic abuse.

The announcement came at the end of 16 days of action against domestic violence. The 16 days started with ‘White Ribbon Day’ in November.

White Ribbon Ambassadors are committed to take the message out there; to schools and colleges, workplaces and festivals; to promote awareness of White Ribbon principles, to recruit other men, and generally help change the world for the better.

Councillor Kevin Cuffley, lead member for community safety and domestic violence at Cambridgeshire County Council and White Ribbon Ambassador said: “I’m really pleased to announce that we have been successful in these two funding bids on the last of 16 days of action for White Ribbon Day

“The £700,000 will be used to put in place a ‘Whole Housing Approach’ to protect domestic violence and abuse survivors and their children from homelessness by working with housing associations, private landlords, banks and other financial institutions to address issues that lead to housing or financial problems for those experiencing abuse.”

The £900,000 Home Office bid aims to reduce the impact and harm of domestic abuse for an estimated 1,300 children in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough children. It will ensure that children are identified and can access specialist, community-based services which provide one to one, and group, therapeutic counselling services to improve their mental health and prevent further escalation of risk and need.

This will enable young people to address ‘Adverse Childhood Experiences’ and reduce the impact of these experiences in their future lives. The work will be integrated into the model of victim support services commissioned by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.

The mission of White Ribbon is to end male violence against women, once and for all by working with men and boys to challenge those male cultures that lead to harassment, abuse and violence. Cambridgeshire County Council, who pledge their support and commitment to engage with men and boys to call out such behaviour among their peers and promote a culture of equality and respect.

Find out more and pledge your support at https://www.whiteribbon.org.uk/

If you, or someone you know are concerned about domestic abuse please contact the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247.