Two people were arrested after police recovered £1,000 worth of stolen clothes from TK Maxx.

Police recovered jeans, jumpers and a coat as part of the haul.

The items recovered by police

The clothes were found in the back of a car in Bourges Boulevard.

A police spokesman said the men have been released without any action being taken.

The arrests were revealed on Saturday. The Peterborough Telegraph has asked when the arrests were made but has yet to receive a response.