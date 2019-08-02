£1,000 hydraulic power pack stolen from shed in Crowland

A hydraulic power pack was stolen from a shed in Thorney Road, Crowland.

Two transformers worth around £100 each were also taken.

The man police want to speak to

The burglary took place at approximately 10.50am on Wednesday, July 31 when someone gained access by climbing over a gate at the back of the property.

Lincolnshire Police want to speak to the man pictured to help with their inquiries.

Anyone who recognises the man should contact police by either:

. Calling 101 quoting the reference 414 of July 31

. Emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put the reference 414 of July 31 in the subject box

. Contacting independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.