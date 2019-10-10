Crime writer Dave inspires Peterborough primary school pupils

Children’s author Dave Cousins brought his Crime Writing Tour to Leighton Primary School in Orton Malborne, Peterborough, last week.

The author and illustrator (15 Days Without A Head, Charlie Merrick’s Misfits), gave Year Six students an insight into the world of creative crime writing by helping them plan a fictional robbery!

Dave took pupils through a series of fun and creative activities that gave them a flavour of what it is like to develop and write a story – from lively discussions about what the pupils wanted to steal and why, to pupils ‘casing the joint’ and drawing plans of how they were going to pull off the robbery. With ideas and enthusiasm overflowing, Dave then helped pupils get their stories down on paper.

Dave’s Crime Writing Tour celebrates the Ruth Rendell Award 2019, given to the author or writer who has made the biggest difference to literacy in the UK in the past year.

The visit to Leighton Primary School was supported by Peterborough Reads, a campaign where the National Literacy Trust works with a range of Peterborough businesses and organisations to promote reading and writing, and to improve literacy levels in the city.

Dave said: “ Thanks to all the staff and pupils for making me so welcome, and for the excellent effort everyone put into their writing – and robbery plans! The group was really engaged and I was impressed and inspired by some of the great ideas they had. I think Ruth would’ve been impressed too!”

Ed Corleys, Year Six teacher added: “ The class particularly enjoyed the freedom to share and express their ideas.

“All of the children were engaged throughout the workshop and were keen to contribute.

“Dave was great at sharing his life experiences, and how this has influenced him as a writer.”