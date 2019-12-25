Crews tackle building fire in Peterborough

Fire crews were called to a building fire in Dogsthorpe.

On Monday at 5.15pm one crew from Dogsthorpe and one crew from Stanground were called to Central Avenue where they discovered a fire located inside the building.

Fire news

The firefighters extinguished the flames and had returned to their stations by 6.25pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental, a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Moreover, firefighters were also called out on Monday at 11.13pm to a building fire in Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, which involved an industrial fryer.

That fire was also started accidentally.