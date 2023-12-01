Crews tackle bin lorry fire in Peterborough
Fire crews in Peterborough have been tackling a bin lorry fire that has left a road blocked this afternoon.
Crews were called to tackle a ‘particularly difficult’ fire in a bin lorry along Fulbridge Road.
A statement from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “
Apologies if we’ve caused you some inconvenience this morning, we’ve been tackling a particularly difficult fire in a refuse lorry.
"Due to some mechanical issues it’s proved to be harder than usual.
“The fire itself is now under control and we will be moving it to a nearby waste site soon, however, there might still be some access difficulties around Fulbridge Road while we do this.”