Crews tackle bin lorry fire in Peterborough

The fire was caused by mechanical issues.
By Ben Jones
Published 1st Dec 2023, 16:46 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 16:46 GMT
Fire crews in Peterborough have been tackling a bin lorry fire that has left a road blocked this afternoon.

Crews were called to tackle a ‘particularly difficult’ fire in a bin lorry along Fulbridge Road.

A statement from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “

Bin lorry fire on Fulbridge Road. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service.Bin lorry fire on Fulbridge Road. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service.
Bin lorry fire on Fulbridge Road. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service.

Apologies if we’ve caused you some inconvenience this morning, we’ve been tackling a particularly difficult fire in a refuse lorry.

"Due to some mechanical issues it’s proved to be harder than usual.

“The fire itself is now under control and we will be moving it to a nearby waste site soon, however, there might still be some access difficulties around Fulbridge Road while we do this.”

