The fire was caused by mechanical issues.

Fire crews in Peterborough have been tackling a bin lorry fire that has left a road blocked this afternoon.

Crews were called to tackle a ‘particularly difficult’ fire in a bin lorry along Fulbridge Road.

Bin lorry fire on Fulbridge Road. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service.

Apologies if we’ve caused you some inconvenience this morning, we’ve been tackling a particularly difficult fire in a refuse lorry.

"Due to some mechanical issues it’s proved to be harder than usual.