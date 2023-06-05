News you can trust since 1948
Crews spend over a day at large fire at waste management site in Eye near Peterborough

Smoke from the blaze was seen across Peterborough.
By Ben Jones
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 19:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 11:24 BST

Fire crews are spent more than a day tackling a large fire at a waste management site in Peterborough.

Crews were called to the Biffa Eye site, off Eyebury Road, on Saturday evening at just after 6pm.

Five crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, March, Thorney and Market Deeping as well as a water cannnon attended the scene and remained there overnight on Saturday and into Sunday.

Fire at the Biffa Eye site at Eyebury Road.Fire at the Biffa Eye site at Eyebury Road.
The fire was deemed to be fully out and the area safe by Sunday afternoon.

The fire service has ruled out arson as a cause, putting the fire down to being started “accidentally.”

The smoke was largely blowing over towards the North Bank and Flag Fen area. The service advised motorists to take extra care and nearby residents to keep their windows and doors shut.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from across Peterborough.

Fire at the Biffa Eye site at Eyebury Road.Fire at the Biffa Eye site at Eyebury Road.
Crews used their drone to track the spread of the fire.

