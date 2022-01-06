Crews respond to bin lorry fire in Peterborough
Fire crews responded after a bin lorry caught fire in Peterborough yesterday (January 5).
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 11:05 am
Updated
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 11:11 am
The lorry caught fire along Morpeth Road in Netherton at just before 7:40am.
Crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground attended the scene and the fire was extinguished before 8:30am.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 7.38am on Wednesday, crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to a fire on Morpeth Road in Netherton, Peterborough.
“Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving a refuse lorry and extinguished it using a hose reel. They returned to their stations by 8.30am. “The cause of the fire was accidental.”