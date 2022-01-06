Crews respond to bin lorry fire in Peterborough

The lorry caught fire along Morpeth Road in Netherton at just before 7:40am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground attended the scene and the fire was extinguished before 8:30am.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 7.38am on Wednesday, crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to a fire on Morpeth Road in Netherton, Peterborough.