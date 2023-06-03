News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Paul O’Grady’s husband shares latest heartbreak
India train crash: Hundreds injured and more than 280 killed
Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’

Crews on scene of large fire at waste management site in Eye near Peterborough

Smoke from the blaze has been seen across Peterborough.
By Ben Jones
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 19:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 20:12 BST

Fire crews are currently on the scene of a large fire at a waste management site in Peterborough.

Crews were called to the Biffa Eye site, off Eyebury Road, on Saturday evening at just after 6pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Five crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, March, Thorney and Market Deeping as well as a water cannnon are in attendance.

Fire at the Biffa Eye site at Eyebury Road.Fire at the Biffa Eye site at Eyebury Road.
Fire at the Biffa Eye site at Eyebury Road.
Most Popular

The smoke is largely blowing over towards the North Bank and Flag Fen area. Sightings of the smoke have been reported to the Peterborough Telegraph from as far away as King's Lynn.

Motorists have been warned to take extra care and anyone who sees smoke approaching their windows and doors have been advised to keep them shut.

More as we have it.

Fire at the Biffa Eye site at Eyebury Road.Fire at the Biffa Eye site at Eyebury Road.
Fire at the Biffa Eye site at Eyebury Road.
Related topics:MotoristsMarket DeepingStanground