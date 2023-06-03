Fire crews are currently on the scene of a large fire at a waste management site in Peterborough.

Crews were called to the Biffa Eye site, off Eyebury Road, on Saturday evening at just after 6pm.

Five crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, March, Thorney and Market Deeping as well as a water cannnon are in attendance.

Fire at the Biffa Eye site at Eyebury Road.

The smoke is largely blowing over towards the North Bank and Flag Fen area. Sightings of the smoke have been reported to the Peterborough Telegraph from as far away as King's Lynn.

Motorists have been warned to take extra care and anyone who sees smoke approaching their windows and doors have been advised to keep them shut.

More as we have it.