Creative teenagers put on a fashion show

A two-week programme for young people aged 14-19 interested in the creative industry, culminated in a fun afternoon for shoppers - and Peterborough Mayor cllr Gul Nawaz - at Serpentine Green.

In the first week the Holiday Club attendees took part in industry led workshops around fashion, music, event planning, set and graphic design and marketing.

The Holiday Club fashion show and fun event

In the second week they applied the skills learned in the first week to produce a fashion show in collaboration with retailers in Serpentine Green - where the Club took place - including River Island, Next and the Arcadia Group.

The P’City fashion show featured nine looks, based around the theme of the 90s in contrast to modern fashion. Entertainment came from local talent including Dance Waves, Urban Dance Academy and Erin J.