Creative Peterborough teenagers put on a fashion show

A two-week programme for young people aged 14-19 interested in the creative industry, culminated in a fun afternoon for shoppers - and Peterborough Mayor cllr Gul Nawaz - at Serpentine Green shopping centre.

In the first week the Holiday Club attendees took part in industry led workshops around fashion, music, event planning, set and graphic design and marketing.

The Holiday Club fashion show and fun event

In the second week they applied the skills learned in the first week to produce a fashion show in collaboration with retailers in Serpentine Green - where the Club took place - including River Island, Next and the Arcadia Group.

The P’City fashion show featured nine looks, based around the theme of the 90s in contrast to modern fashion.

Entertainment came from local talent including Dance Waves, Urban Dance Academy and Erin J.

Organiser Bisoye Babalola BEM said: “Holiday Club Peterborough was a great success we had over over 30 young people performing and partaking in the event.

“Serpentine Green helped us massively with producing the event and helped us in being able to bring brands like New Look, Outfit and Next on board for the fashion show .

“It was a great pleasure to have the Mayor of Peterborough, Lady Victoria Leatham MBE DL and the High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire Neil McKittrick In attendance to support the event.

“I hope to continue working and partaking in activities in Peterborough which will push forward youth culture and create opportunities for young people in Peterborough.”