Crashes, punctures and casualties pay off as Stamford Stone cyclists raise thousands for Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough

A team of keen cyclists from architectural stone specialists Stamford Stone, based in Helpston, recently pedalled hard to raise funds for its chosen charity, Sue Ryder’s Thorpe Hall Hospice, presenting the charity with a cheque for an amazing £6,280.91.

The team comprised 13 work colleagues all from Stamford Stone, who by their own admission are ‘partial to a bit of cycling’. They took part in the RideLondon 2018 event in July, cycling through the capital and into Surrey’s stunning countryside to raise money for this extremely good cause.

This popular event follows the 2012 London Olympic cycle route, starting in the iconic Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and continuing along a 100-mile route on closed roads, through the leafy roads of Surrey. It also includes leg-testing climbs like the infamous Box Hill, faithfully following the route made famous by the world's best cyclists, and finally finishing on The Mall in Central London.

The team from Stamford Stone had been training for many months, going out as a group two to three times a week and gradually building up to rides of 80 miles in preparation for the event. While the hard core element revelled in competing on the Olympic course, everyone who took part was determined to pedal hard and raise as much as they could for this worthy local charity.

Although they had originally hoped to finish as one group, crashes, casualties and punctures meant they were split up. Despite the challenging conditions, they all crossed the finish line safely with the best rider clocking an extremely commendable time of 4hrs 43 minutes 52 seconds.

Joely Garner, the Senior Community Fundraiser for Thorpe Hall Hospice thanked Stamford Stone; “We were delighted when Stamford Stone elected to support our hospice as its chosen charity in 2018. We need to fundraise £2.3m each year to continue to provide the level of service we deliver to our patients and their loved ones. To put the supreme effort made by the Stamford Stone team into context, £1000 could provide a ‘syringe driver’, capable of providing constant pain relief for patients, and £50 could typically provide a round of bereavement counselling. The £6280 raised by the amazing cyclists from Stamford Stone will go a long, long way and allow us to continue to provide our services and be there for people when it matters.”

Daniel Wilson, Director at Stamford Stone and one of the cyclists who took part, explains why the team competed in this challenge: “Stamford Stone was keen to support Sue Ryder’s Thorpe Hall Hospice as its chosen charity for 2018 because so many people have been touched by the wonderful work the Hospice does in the local community. Sadly cancer is something that is not far from any of us and we all know someone fighting this terrible disease.”

“In addition, with so many keen cyclists in the company it seemed the perfect fit to launch a ‘Ride for Sue Ryder’ appeal. All team members were tasked with driving support to our JustGiving page and Stamford Stone reached out to its own clients and business associates. We were overwhelmed by the response and would like to thank everyone who contributed. I am incredibly proud of the whole team who battled tough weather conditions, collisions and punctures to make it over the finish line. We’re still buzzing about the outcome.”

Stamford Stone continue to support Sue Ryder’s Thorpe Hall Hospice, and will be again sponsoring this year’s ‘Lights of Love’ event at Peterborough Cathedral, to celebrate the lives of family and friends. Supporters will be able to come together to share memories and leave special dedications on the Thorpe Hall Christmas tree as well as sing carols and enjoy a firework finale.