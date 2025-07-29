Prolific thief jailed after being confronted by shoppers as he tried to steal from a Peterborough store

A prolific thief was arrested after being confronted by members of the public as he tried to steal from a Peterborough store.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joshua Turner (23) was arrested after he was challenged by shoppers who caught him trying to steal from the Co-op, in Loxley Centre, Werrington, Peterborough.

The offence on July 19 was a direct breach of a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) he was given in January last year, which prohibits him from entering any Co-op, Tesco, or TK Maxx in Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was charged with the theft and the breach, along with two thefts from Morrisons Daily, Bretton Centre, on 16 July and 17 July, and the theft of various items from One Stop, in St Pauls Road, New England, on 18 July.

Joshua Turner (23)

Turner, of Tyesdale, Bretton, admitted the offences at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (21 July), where he was jailed for 28 weeks – which includes the activation of a 12-week suspended sentence he was given on 2 July for three shopliftings.

He must also pay £60 in compensation.

Afterwards, PC Sam Darling, who investigated, said: “Turner has a blatant disregard for the law, continuing to offend despite being given a warning by the court.

“To continue tackling retail crime, we are urging businesses to report any thefts, regardless of the value, so we can identify those involved.”

Anyone with information about Turner breaching his CBO should contact police via the web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Those without internet access should call 101.