Peterborough man who harassed his ex and filmed himself writing on her bedroom wall in blood is jailed

The victim contacted one of the man’s relatives about his behaviour

A man who subjected his partner to “awful treatment” and then harassed her when she ended their relationship has been jailed.

Dwayne Beckett, 33, became increasingly controlling during the year-long relationship, Cambs police said..

"He regularly checked the woman’s phone to find out who she was contacting and accused her of liking other men,” a force spokesperson explained.

Dwayne Beckett

“While the victim was away on holiday, Beckett demanded to see pictures of what she was wearing and the places she was going. He followed this by sending her abusive messages.

“His behaviour caused the victim to end the relationship on 19 September while she was still away.

“Beckett became enraged, and she asked him to stop contacting her, but he sent her a video of himself self-harming and writing messages on her bedroom wall in blood.”

The victim sent the video to one of Beckett’s relatives, who contacted police.

Beckett, of Hawksbill Way, Peterborough, was found, taken to hospital as a precaution and later arrested.

When his home was searched as part of the investigation officers discovered a lockpicking tool kit.

He admitted charges of harassment and criminal damage.

Yesterday (20 November) at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for 16 months.

DC Megan Sims said: “Beckett’s behaviour was totally unacceptable. His awful treatment of the victim caused her to end the relationship, something he could not accept.

“We’re committed to tackling domestic abuse in all its forms so I’d encourage anyone in an abusive relationship to seek help.”