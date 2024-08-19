Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police discovered plants worth more than £300k at the two addresses

A pair of cannabis farmers who were caught out by neighbourhood officers in Peterborough have been jailed.

Marjus Gashi, 34, and Albjon Kucuku, 31, were arrested on May 2 at the former’s home in Shelton Road, Stanground, after neighbourhood officers carried out a warrant and found 285 cannabis plants worth up to £239,400.

A Cambs police spokesperson said: “Evidence from a seized mobile phone led officers to a house in Risby, Bretton, Peterborough, where a further 114 cannabis plants, worth up to £95,760, were found.

“Gashi was charged with two counts of production of cannabis and Kucuku, of no fixed address, was charged with one count of production of cannabis.”

They both appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (August 16) where they admitted the offences. Gashi was sentenced to 32 months in prison, and Kucuku was sentenced to two years in prison.

DC John Pentney, who investigated, said: “Cannabis factories and associated criminality can be extremely disruptive to the community.

“Anyone who believes they are living near a cannabis factory, should report it to us so we can continue identifying those involved and putting them before the courts.”

Anyone with information or concerns about drugs can report to police online via the dedicated drugs information webpage.