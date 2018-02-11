Couple to give talk about Peterborough church’s heritage

St John the Baptist Parish Church is the subject of a talk to Peterborough Civic Society at St Mark’s Church Hall, Lincoln Road, on February 12. It will be led by local historians and founding members of the Peterborough Civic Society, June and Vernon Bull.

St John’s is the historic parish church for Peterborough. The church is situated at the heart of Cathedral Square and is an iconic feature of the city centre. It has been a living heritage of faith, serving the people of the city since 1407 when it replaced an earlier church that was located to the east of the cathedral.

Today, it’s used for church communities as well as being a popular venue for concerts, exhibitions, and talks by a variety of groups.

Non-members are requested to make a minimum £3 donation.