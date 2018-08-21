Couple’s last pints at 19th hole in city

A couple who met behind the bar at a popular Peterborough pub before going on to buy the business have pulled their last pints after more than two decades.

Andy Young and Sue Buddle have been welcoming regulars and golfers aiming for the 19th hole at the Woodman in Thorpe Wood for 23 years.

But now they have left the pub to take time out with their family.

Andy said: “We have both had an excellent time here - the business has grown massively. We have met loads of lovely people, both regular customers and golfers from the club.

“We will miss them all, and they have made our time here so much fun.

“But we feel now is the time to take some family time out, and decide what we are going to do next.”

Andy said while the pub business has been tough in recent years, it was the customers that made the bar a success.

He said: “It has been quite tough, but we have done quite well.

“We have managed to grow our business year on year, which is thanks to our loyal customers.”

The couple brought the pub 19 years ago, and handed the keys over last week, marking the occasion with a glass of fizz as they left.

Andy said: “I met my partner here. I was behind the bar, and she was in the kitchen.

“We were both just staff back then - but we took over the place. It was the first pub we have taken over.

“It has been emotional to say goodbye. The pub has been our lives for as long as we’ve been here.

“We will be still living locally though, and will be coming into the Woodman in the future for a drink or two.”