Couple put the fizz into mobile prosecco bar built in a horse box

An enterprising couple from Ramsey have come up with a sparkling business venture.

Leigh Fenton and his wife Sarah have created the Fizzy Foal - a prosecco bar in a horse box.

Cheers! Leigh Fenton toasts the Fizzy Foal. EMN-180514-231344009

They say the mobile prosecco bar has brought a dream to life.

Leigh said: “We love meeting new people, travelling about and helping others to enjoy themselves, so opening a mobile prosecco bar was the perfect opportunity for us.”

The Fizzy Foal is fully equipped with two state of the art wine coolers, which ensures the prosecco is at the perfect temperature.

The bar can be run on both mains power or generator, which ensures extra flexibility for any event from Christmas dances to weddings.

Leigh Fenton pours a glass outside the Fizzy Foal.''EMN-180514-231319009

It also comes equipped with a state of the art card payment machine.

Sarah said: “We are a husband and wife team who thought of bringing our dream to life of starting this bar, so here we are.

“We believe a friendly, tailored, personal service goes a long way in making the customer happy.

“We want to focus on putting the customer at the heart of it all for a lasting impression.

She added: “Our unique and cute little horse trailer will bring a touch of glamour to your event or special day.

“We serve guests the finest chilled prosecco from Majestic Wines, popcorn and hand made finest Belgian chocolates, as well as a range of stunning mixers.”