‘Country has a lot to learn from Peterborough’

Faith minister Lord Bourne visited KingsGate Community Church in Staplee Way, Parnwell, to meet church leaders and Peterborough City Council officials.

Monday’s visit was due to Peterborough becoming one of five pilot areas for the Government’s new £50 million Integrated Communities Strategy to encourage social integration.

Lord Bourne (pictured front, with the blue shirt) said: “Peterborough is a well integrated city. The rest of the country has a lot to learn from what’s happening in Peterborough, but clearly there are things still left to do.

“I was hearing a considerable amount of Eastern Europeans arrived in Peterborough and a lot of them need help with language and are feeling isolated.”

A consultation on the strategy closes on June 5.